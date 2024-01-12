Houthi Rebels Vow Fierce Retaliation After American And British Strikes Against Them

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Yemen’s Houthi rebels are vowing fierce retaliation for American and British strikes against them, further raising the prospect of a wider conflict in a region already beset by Israel’s war in Gaza.

The bombardment was launched in response to a recent campaign of drone and missile attacks on commercial ships in the vital Red Sea.

The Houthis said Friday that the strikes killed at least five people and wounded six.

As the bombing lit the predawn sky over multiple sites held by the Iranian-backed rebels, it forced the world to again focus on Yemen’s yearslong war.