How Fast Can Your Car Go?

What is the fastest you’ve ever driven? Well, a Gary, Indiana woman was arrested on Thursday morning after cruising down the road at 142 miles per hour! Oh, and she was intoxicated. Trooper Dennis Griffin was driving in his police vehicle on I-80/94 south of Chicago around 2:30am on Thursday morning when he saw Naomie K. Johnson, 20 of Gary, Indiana weaving in and out of traffic. The Trooper caught up to Naomie and clocked her at over double the speed limit! Ms. Johnson was driving a Black Chrysler 300.