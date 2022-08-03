Huffhines Facing New Drug Charges

KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–A Kenosha County man convicted of being part of an illegal drug ring is facing new drug charges.

Jacob Huffhines was convicted of being part of a ring that manufactured and distributed illegal THC vapes out of a Kenosha County home.

The operation, masterminded by brother Tyler Huffhines, was busted in 2019.

The suspects in the case all pleaded guilty.

Jacob Huffhines was arrested on Tuesday in Racine for allegedly driving while intoxicated.

When stopped by officers in a parking lot, he was reported to have been in possession of .8 grams of cocaine and fentanyl.

He was in court yesterday on the new charges against him.

Bond is set at $500.