Huffhines Makes Court Appearance in Illegal Vape Case

KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)—The alleged ringleader of an illegal vape manufacturing ring made a virtual court appearance Friday.

20 year old Tyler Huffhines faces charges in connection with the making and distribution of thousands of THC vape pens, made to look as if they were professionally made and marketed.

Huffhines, his brother Jacob, mother Courtney, and two others face charges in connection with the case. Court records indicate that plea deals have been offered to all the suspects in the case but those offers have not been made public.

Tyler Huffhines is in jail on five hundred thousand dollars bond and is due back in court later this month. Jacob Huffhines is in jail on a drug conviction, while the others are out on bond. They will be in court August 14th.