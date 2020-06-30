Huffhines Rejects Plea Deal

KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)—A Paddock Lake man who was the alleged mastermind behind an illegal THC vape manufacturing ring has rejected a plea deal.

20 year old Tyler Huffhines rejected the plea which would have sent him to prison for six years. Huffhines is charged with multiple felonies related to the manufacture and distribution of THC. Huffhines is said to have run the illegal ring from a condo in the village and also his mother’s real estate office.

Huffhines’ attorney argued that some of the charges against his client are improper and he couldn’t have his client plead guilty to charges that shouldn’t have been filed.

A judge may consider that issue at a future hearing. Tyler’s brother Jacob and their mother Courtney are also charged along with some of the workers at the operation.

They’re due in court later this summer.