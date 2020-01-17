Huffhines Trial Delayed; Cases May Be Severed

Pete Serzant, WLIP News

KENOSHA, WI—The defendants in the Huffhines vape case were in court yesterday but it doesn’t seem that the case will be going to trial anytime soon.

Defense attorney for the multiple defendants in the case asked for more time to go through evidence, which was granted by the judge.

The attorneys also indicated that they will ask for the defendants to be tried separately.

The main defendants are the alleged ringmasters of the illegal vape ring, Tyler and Jacob Huffhines and their mother Courtney.

Also charged are five others who were reportedly involved at varying degrees.

Another hearing in the case is scheduled for April.