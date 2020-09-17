Huge Response to Kenosha’s Planned Listening Sessions

KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–The listening sessions announced by the mayor earlier this week are filled up. Due to social distancing restrictions, the meetings’ in-person attendance are capped at fifty.

They will also be streamed live. 17th District Alderman David Bogdala told WLIP’s Wake Up Kenosha that the listening sessions are important.

Bogdala says that there should be no rush to develop legislation in the wake of the Jacob Blake shooting and the riots.

More listening sessions are expected to be scheduled in the future.