KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–“Human Services on the Go” is a mobile unit run by the county’s Division of Aging, Disability & Behavioral Health Services in partnership with Kenosha County Public Health.

It visits neighborhoods prone to higher rates of drug overdoses.

Human Services on the Go will provide on-the-street Narcan training, information and resources regarding mental health, substance abuse, lead abatement and about different county programs.