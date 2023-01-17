Hundreds Honor Dr King As Annual Celebration Returns

By Pete Serzant, WLIP News

KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–Kenosha and Racine honored Dr Martin Luther King Jr. Day with the return of an annual celebration.

A number of local leaders and hundreds more were on hand at Gateway Technical College Monday as the Dr Martin Luther King Jr celebration returned for the first time since 2020.

Three humanitarian awards were presented as part of the celebration, honoring Shalom Center Executive Director Tamarra Coleman, UW-Parkside Director of Choral Activities James Kinchen, and Scott Terry-who owns the Mahogany Gallery in Racine.

This year’s theme was “Recapturing the Dream to Make It Reality.”