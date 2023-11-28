Hunter Biden Tells Congress He’ll Testify Publicly, Setting Up A Potential High-Stakes Face-Off

WASHINGTON (AP) — The chairman of the House Oversight Committee says an offer from Hunter Biden to testify publicly before Congress doesn’t satisfy a subpoena they sent him amid an impeachment inquiry into his father, President Joe Biden.

Rep. James Comer of Kentucky said Tuesday he expects the president’s son to fully cooperate with the demand for a closed-door interview.

Hunter Biden has offered to testify publicly as Republicans pursue an impeachment inquiry into his father.

He says closed-door sessions can be manipulated into a one-sided narrative.

The high-stakes face-off comes during an impeachment inquiry that has so far failed to uncover evidence directly implicating Joe Biden in any wrongdoing.