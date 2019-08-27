Husband Recounts Crash That Killed Wife

KENOSHA, WI–The family and friends of a Kenosha woman who was killed in a motorcycle crash last week are still seeking answers in her death.

Sarah McGraw was reportedly hit and killed by an SUV driven by 37 year old Tiondras Dyson.

McGraw’s husband Patrick told WLIP’s Lenny Palmer that he, Sarah and two others were riding on the highway headed up north for the weekend.

He says that traffic crowded and he maneuvered to create more room for the riders.

McGraw says that the accident happened very quickly.

You can hear the entire interview here