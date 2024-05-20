ICC Prosecutor Seeks Arrest Warrant For Israeli And Hamas Leaders, Including Netanyahu
May 20, 2024 6:44AM CDT
THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — The chief prosecutor of the International Criminal Court says he is seeking arrest warrants for Israeli and Hamas leaders, including Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.
Karim Khan said Monday that he believes Netayahu, his defense minister Yoav Gallant and three Hamas leaders are responsible for war crimes and crimes against humanity in the Gaza Strip and Israel.