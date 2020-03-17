ICE Removes Detainees From Kenosha Jail

Pete Serzant, WLIP News

KENOSHA, WI–U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement has removed all of their detainees from the Kenosha County Jails.

As of late last week there were 170 detainees housed there, all of which were removed by Sunday.

The move comes after Governor Tony Evers issued a State of Emergency over the Covid-19 outbreak.

Kenosha County Sheriff David Beth told WLIP’s Happenings Q and A that ICE detainees come from all over the world and the risks of bringing new ones in is too great at this time.

The department says that it takes pride in the services it provided to ICE which made the Kenosha County Jail one of the finest in the state.