Ice Storm Leaves Thousands Without Power

Credit Alpha Images

By Pete Serzant, WLIP News

KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–Wednesday’s storm dropped mostly rain and freezing rain in Kenosha with the main effect of thousands being left without power.

In the city of Kenosha We Energies reports that around 2,000 people were in the dark as of 6:30 AM Thursday (2/23/23); almost 9,000 people were left without power countywide.

Around 30,000 people have no power in Racine County.

Multiple crashes were reported due to the weather and most events were canceled-including the Kenosha Common Council meeting scheduled for Wednesday night.

Racine Unified is closed but Kenosha Unified is open as usual Thursday.

Westosha Central has declared a virtual learning day due to a campus power outage.

Shoreland Lutheran is also closed today.

Carthage College has virtual learning but in-person classes are canceled.

UW-Parkside says their campus will be closed early but evening classes and activities will go on as scheduled.