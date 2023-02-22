Ice Storm Warning Issued For Kenosha; Local Schools Closed Wednesday (2/22/23)

Credit: Alpha Images

By Pete Serzant, WLIP News

KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–The National Weather Service has issued an ice warning in effect until noon Thursday.

Ice and sleet accumulations are possible although areas nearest to Lake Michigan may see only rain.

Still local law enforcement are reminding drivers that roads could become treacherous if ice does accumulate.

Snow accumulation is expected to Kenosha’s north with the central and northern parts of the state predicted to get more than a foot of snow.

The snow combined with high winds today and tomorrow could make travel north difficult.

Kenosha and Racine Unified Schools are closed today due to the ice storm warning.

No students are expected to report.

After school activities are canceled and the Kenosha Senior Center is also closed.

Kenosha Unified says that the storm will make its biggest impact when students are making their way home from school this afternoon.

St Joseph Catholic Academy is also closed as is Shoreland Lutheran High School and Christian Life School.

Wilmot High School is also closed while Westosha Central has called a virtual learning day.