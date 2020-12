(Zion, IL) A woman killed in a Zion fire has been identified. Lake County Coroner’s Officials say Dawn Gideon succumbed to smoke inhalation, after a fire broke out on the 3rd floor of a senior apartment complex early Monday morning.

The 60-year-old was one of three people hospitalized because of the blaze…the other two victims suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

The incident left nine apartment units uninhabitable. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.