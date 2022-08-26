ID Made in Waukegan Police-Involved Shooting

(Waukegan, IL) A man shot and killed during an altercation with Waukegan Police has been identified. The incident took place on Wednesday afternoon in the 1-thousand block Glen Court. Police say they were called to a neighbor dispute, and an officer arrived on scene to find a fence on fire. The officer grabbed his fire extinguisher, but was then met by Jesus Manjarrez…who reportedly had a gas can taped to his chest, and a hammer and knife in his hands. The officer, a 15-year veteran, told the 26-year-old to stop advancing. But Manjarrez allegedly continued toward the officer who opened fire, killing him. Lake County Coroner’s officials say the subject died of multiple gunshot wounds. Illinois State Police are leading the investigation into the shooting.

Tim Vander Tuuk, WLIP News (8-26-22)