Ida’s Fury Left A Complex Power Challenge In Louisiana

NEW ORLEANS (AP) – Crews in Louisiana have restored power to nearly 70% of New Orleans and all of Baton Rouge after Hurricane Ida. But outside those large cities, utility officials are describing a complex challenge that could take almost all of September. Entergy Louisiana officials say they will need air boats to get into the swamps and marshes to string lines and repair the most remote of about 22,000 power poles that Ida blew down as it came ashore Aug. 29. More than 530,000 customers still don’t have power in Louisiana. In five parishes west and south of New Orleans, at least 98% of homes and businesses don’t have power.