Identifies, Cause of Death Released in Lake Villa Murder-Suicide

(Waukegan, IL) The identities of two people killed in Lake Villa last week have been released. 9-year-old Adrianna Anderson, and her father 36-year-old Christopher Anderson were both discovered dead in a home last Thursday afternoon.

The Lake County Coroner’s Office says both died of sharp force trauma. The Lake County Major Crimes Task Force says preliminary findings showed that the father took Adrianna’s life before taking his own.

The case is being described as a murder-suicide, and remains under investigation.