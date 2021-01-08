IDES Criticized for Continued Unemployment Problems

(Springfield, IL) Several problems have plagued Illinois since the beginning of the Coronavirus pandemic. One problem that continues is resident’s attempting to collect unemployment.

The Illinois Department of Employment Security has been a frequent target of residents and politicians alike, as it continues to deal residents long wait times, not only for benefits, but for simple information. Unemployment fraud has also been rampant.

Governor JB Pritzker has blamed former Governor Bruce Rauner for the problems…but Illinois Republicans say the Governor has had months to look into things, and has done very little to fix them.