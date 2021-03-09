ID’s Made in Fatal Warren Township Fatal Crash

(Waukegan, IL) The identities of two men killed in a weekend crash near Lindenhurst have been released.

The Lake County Coroner’s Office says both 23-year-old Silvano Aldana-Macias of Waukegan and 23-year-old Gerardo Cruz of Hainesville died of blunt trauma sustained in the Saturday night crash.

Lake County Sheriff’s officials say the car was traveling at a high rate of speed on Stearns School Road east of Route 45, when the driver lost control and hit a guardrail.

Toxicology is pending, and the crash remains under investigation by the Lake County Sheriff’s Office Technical Crash Investigations Unit.