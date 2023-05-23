ID’s Made on Victims in North Chicago Homicide, Lake Zurich and Round Lake Beach Crashes

(North Chicago, IL) A man killed in a North Chicago shooting has been identified. Lake County Coroner’s officials say 42-year-old Thomas Binford was killed by a gunshot wound sustained on Saturday afternoon in the 1400 block of Cypress Avenue. An 18-year-old male was also shot in the incident and was taken to the hospital in stable condition. North Chicago Police and the Lake County Major Crime Task Force continue to investigate the shooting…no arrests have been announced.

(Lake Zurich, IL) A man killed in a single vehicle crash in Lake Zurich has been identified. Kevin Rediger was said to be the driver of a vehicle that left a roadway in the pre-dawn hours of Sunday and struck a tree. Coroner’s officials say the 24-year-old died of blunt force trauma sustained in the crash. A passenger in the vehicle was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries. Lake Zurich Police and the Major Crash Assistance Team are investigating the wreck.

(Round Lake Beach, IL) A man killed in a Round Lake Beach motorcycle crash has been identified. Police say the crash took place around 8 o’clock on Sunday morning at the intersection of Route 83 and Engle Drive when a motorcycle collided with a Jeep that was attempting a turn. The victim of the incident has been identified as 56-year-old David Paul, of Skokie. No one in the Jeep was hurt. The wreck remains under investigation

Tim Vander Tuuk, WLIP News (5-23-23)