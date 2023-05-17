ID’s Released From Multi-Vehicle Crash That Left Four Buffalo Grove HS Students Dead

(Wheeling, IL) Four Buffalo Grove High School students were killed, three other people were hospitalized after a multi-vehicle crash in Wheeling. Police say the incident took place on Tuesday night just after 10 o’clock when a Ford SUV reportedly blew through a stoplight at a high rate of speed and slammed into two other vehicles. Four male occupants of the SUV were killed, including one 16-year-old, two 17-year-old’s and an 18-year-old. The 5th occupant of the SUV, as well as the drivers of the other two vehicles were taken to area hospitals. The matter remains under investigation.



(Deceased victims: 18-year-old Richard De-Ita of Wheeling, 17-year-old Kevin Hernandez-Teran of Wheeling, 17-year-old Ricky Barcenas of Arlington Heights, and 16-year-old Jesus Rodriguez of Wheeling)

Tim Vander Tuuk, WLIP News (5-17-23)