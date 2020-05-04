If “Safer at Home” Is Overturned…What Happens Next?

KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)—If the State Supreme Court overturns the extension, what comes next? It’s not necessarily the reopening of the economy that Republicans are seeking. Individual counties could implement their own Stay at Home orders.

Kenosha Mayor John Antaramian told WLIP’s Lenny Palmer that as of late last week there had not been any discussions on the topic among local leaders, but that he would assume federal reopening guidelines would be followed.

The mayor also said that it would be best if all of the counties of Southeast Wisconsin would work in concert, but that could be difficult as each is expected to peak at different times.