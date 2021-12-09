IL Regulators Approve Waukegan Casino Developer

SPRINGFIELD, IL (WLIP)–Illinois State regulators have awarded the Waukegan Casino project to Las Vegas based Full House Resorts.

The proposed casino would be developed at the former Fountain Square Shopping Center.

The 4-hundred million dollar project dubbed American Place would include a high end gambling facility but a temporary casino site could open in just months.

The decision is being challenged in court by the Potawatomi tribe which claims they were wrongfully left out of the Waukegan casino consideration.

A court this week denied their request for a delay of the state regulators’ decision, ruling that they had no standing to do so.