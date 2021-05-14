Illinois “Bridge Phase” Covid Relaxation Begins Today, Mask Guidelines Updates

Tim Vander Tuuk, WLIP News (5-14-21)

(Chicago, IL) A reopening phase that wasn’t originally included in the Restore Illinois plan, begins today. Governor J.B. Pritzker’s so-called “Bridge Phase” is a version of Coronavirus relaxations that is considered one step from a full reopening. The phase relaxes several restrictions, and opens up events to more capacity, especially outdoor events. The Governor also proclaimed on that he will update face covering rules to fit CDC guidelines released on Thursday. The CDC said those fully vaccinated can ditch masks and social distancing with few exceptions…though it’s unclear how those rules will be enforced. Earlier this month, Pritzker said he hopes the state can open to 100% capacity by mid-June.