Illinois Celebrates One Year of Covid Vaccines, Where Does Lake County Stand?

(Chicago, IL) It has been one year since Coronavirus vaccines became available for people in Illinois. The Illinois Department of Public Health says in that time, over 18-million doses of the three available vaccines have been administered, with about 7.6-million Illinois residents considered fully vaccinated. In Lake County, over 63% of the population has received the full doses of the available shots. The County also leads the state in administering shots to the newest eligible group…those ages 5-11. So far, 22.8% of those in that age group in Lake County are considered fully vaccinated.

Tim Vander Tuuk, WLIP News (12-16-21)