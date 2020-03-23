Illinois Coronavirus Update-1,000 Cases

Coronavirus particle, illustration. Different strains of coronavirus are responsible for diseases such as the common cold, gastroenteritis and SARS (severe acute respiratory syndrome). A new coronavirus (2019-CoV) emerged in Wuhan, China, in December 2019. The virus causes a mild respiratory illness that can develop into pneumonia and be fatal in some cases. The coronaviruses take their name from their crown (corona) of surface proteins, which are used to attach and penetrate their host cells. Once inside the cells, the particles use the cells' machinery to make more copies of the virus.

Tim Vander Tuuk, WLIP News

CHICAGO, IL—Illinois’ Coronavirus tally has gone over 1,000.

Governor JB Pritzker announced 296 new cases on Sunday, along with three more deaths, bringing the totals to 1,049 confirmed cases and 9 deaths.

80 cases have been confirmed in Lake County (though none have been fatal locally), second only to Cook County’s 805.



Neighboring McHenry County has 12 cases.

The Sunday total came amid Saturday’s official start of the Governor’s “Stay at Home” order, which encourages people to stay in, work from home, and only go out in great need.

Negative test numbers now stand at 7,325.