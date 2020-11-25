Illinois Covid-19 Update 11/25/2020

(Waukegan, IL) The Illinois Department of Public Health announced 376 new confirmed and probable Coronavirus cases in Lake County, with six deaths.

Region-wide, Lake and McHenry County saw a 4th straight day of falling Covid-linked hospitalizations, though ICU use continued its seesaw back up to 72% capacity.

The area’s positivity remained relatively flat and currently sits at 14%. Statewide, just under 95-hundred new confirmed and probable cases of Covid-19 were announced, along with 125 deaths.