Illinois Covid-19 Update 12/1/2020

(Waukegan, IL) The Illinois Department of Public Health announced 297 new confirmed and probable Coronavirus cases in Lake County on Monday, with one related death.

In the Region that includes both Lake and McHenry County, Covid-linked hospitalizations increased slightly for the 2nd straight day, after 8 down days, and ICU use stands at 79% capacity.

The Region’s positivity stayed flat at 12.8 percent. Statewide, just under 62-hundred confirmed and probable Covid-19 cases were added on Monday with 85 related fatalities….65 of which were reported in Cook County.