Illinois Covid-19 Vaccinations Increase as Hospital Numbers Continue Rapid Drop

Tim Vander Tuuk. WLIP News (6-7-21)

(Chicago, IL) Illinois is getting closer to another Coronavirus vaccine milestone. Illinois Health officials say over 68% of all state adults have received at least one dose of a vaccine, with over 51% now considered fully vaccinated. Of those 12 and over that are eligible for a vaccine, that fully vaccinated number drops to 48.6%. Lake County is nearing 42% of the total population being fully vaccinated. The state also reported a new record low for recorded Covid-related hospitalizations…something that was also seen in the Lake and McHenry County area known as Region 9.