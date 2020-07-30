Illinois Covid Update-Thurs. 7/30

(Chicago, IL) Illinois saw a large increase in Coronavirus testing, and with it came a rise in cases. The state announced 1,393 cases of the disease, up about 300 from Wednesday’s numbers. The cases came after a testing increase of over 98-hundred from the day before.

Deaths were down, with 18 reported, but for the 2nd straight day, a majority were outside the Chicago metro area. Hospitalizations and ICU use were up statewide, with the biggest concentration (73%) of Covid-related ICU use in the Southwest suburban region.

The rolling 7-day positive infection rate remained unchanged, while the daily and overall state rates dropped.