Illinois’ Governor Announces Run for 2nd Term

Associated Press and Tim Vander Tuuk, WLIP News (7-20-21)

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) Illinois’ governor is running for re-election. J.B. Pritzker, who had hinted he was going to step aside when his term was up, has decided to give it another go. Both he, and his Lt. Governor Juliana Stratton made their announcement on Monday. The multi-billionaire private equity investor touted his success during the Coronavirus pandemic as one of his reasons to run. Republican’s say the Governor destroyed the state economy, which is currently recovering at the slowest rate in the Midwest. They also say despite recent upgrades, Illinois still has the second worst credit rating in the nation.