Illinois Governor Issues Dire Warnings Over New Year’s Gatherings

CHICAGO (AP) Illinois is helping to staff local health department mass vaccination sites. The move comes as the state is seeing high case numbers of COVID-19. Gov. J.B. Pritzker announced Monday that Illinois is adding at least 100 people to help at local health department mass vaccination sites to meet growing demand. Starting next week, the state will also open its community-based testing sites six days a week. The Governor also warned people not to attend large New Year’s gatherings this weekend, saying “omicron and delta are coming to your party.”

Associated Press (12-28-21)