Illinois Governor places restrictions on Lake and McHenry Counties.

Governor JB Pritzker of Illinois, announced today that Lake and McHenry counties, Region 9 if you will, have had a covid-19 positivity rate of 8%+ for three straight days.

As such it means that he has placed restrictions on bars, restaurants and public gatherings starting at 12:01am on Saturday October 31st.

The mitigation metrics mean that restaurants and bars aren’t allowed to have indoor service at all. You can serve outside but only until 11pm.

Also public gatherings are capped at 25 people or 25% of building capacity, whichever is lower.

Schools, fitness centers and polling places aren’t effected as of yet.

