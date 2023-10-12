Illinois Governor to Increase Patrols Around Jewish Gathering Areas After Hamas Attacks in Israel

(Springfield, IL) Illinois Governor JB Pritzker is pledging the state’s support for Israel following a large-scale terrorist attack by the group Hamas. During a gathering this week, Pritzker said while we must honor the many peace-loving Palestinians, Hamas is a terrorist organization backed by Iran. The Governor said he put State Police and law enforcement across the state on alert at synagogues and other gathering places for Jews, though he added that there was no indication of immediate threats.

Tim Vander Tuuk, WLIP News (10-12-23)