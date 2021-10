Illinois continues to make big bucks from the sale of marijuana, topping $1 billion in the first nine months of 2021.

State data reveals marijuana sales for each month of the year have topped the previous month, making weed a bona fide cash cow for the Land of Lincoln.

The money earned from this year’s sales has already topped the amount earned in all of 2020, when the state brought in $669 million, according to state officials.