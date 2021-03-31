Illinois Health Officials Halt “Bridge Phase” Covid Relaxations

Tim Vander Tuuk, WLIP News (3-31-21)

(Chicago, IL) Governor J.B Pritzker and Illinois health officials have called a halt on the next phase of the state’s reopening. The so-called “Bridge Phase” would have allowed for larger gatherings, and would have loosened up capacity limits on restaurants and other businesses. The Governor announced on Tuesday that the Phase is suspended “indefinitely” as there has been a steady rise in Covid-linked hospitalizations statewide. Data from the Illinois Department of Public Health, however, shows that most of the increases come from 3 state regions, those being Region 1 (Rockford and the northwest part of the state), as well as Region’s 10 and 11 (suburban Cook County and Chicago).