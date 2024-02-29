Illinois Judge Orders Trump’s Name Removed From Primary Ballot

(Chicago, IL) (AP) A Cook County judge has ruled that the Illinois State Board of Elections must take former President Donald Trump’s name off the state’s March 19 primary ballot. But she placed her order on hold until tomorrow to allow for an appeal. Judge Tracie Porter issued her decision after a group of voters trying to remove Trump’s name, sued to counter the election board’s previous unanimous rejection of its effort. The five voters argued Trump is ineligible to hold office because he encouraged and did little to stop the January 6th incident at the Capitol. The U.S. Supreme Court earlier this month, signaled that it is likely to reject this strategy.

Associated Press