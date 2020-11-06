Illinois, Lake County Covid Numbers

(Chicago, IL) Illinois Health officials say there were just under 10-thousand new positive Coronavirus tests reported in the state on Thursday with just under 100 related deaths. Of those, Illinois Department of Public Health numbers show 453 positives in Lake County and 5 fatalities.

Statewide, Covid-linked hospitalizations were up, while ICU use slightly declined. In the Lake and McHenry County region, Covid-linked hospital admissions increased to 28, while ICU capacity sits at 59%. The Region 9 positivity rate currently stands at 11.2%, while Lake County sits at 9.7%.