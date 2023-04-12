Illinois Man Arrested in Kenosha After High Speed Chase Over State Line

By Pete Serzant, WLIP News

KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–An Illinois man is charged in Kenosha County for numerous alleged crimes including fleeing law enforcement and possession of drugs.

46 year old Joshua Slaten of Holiday Hills allegedly led officers on a high speed chase from Illinois into Wisconsin.

Kenosha County sheriff’s deputies picked up the chase after spotting Slaten’s vehicle in the Town of Randall.

The chase reached reported speeds in excess of 90 miles per hour.

However the suspect did eventually stop for law enforcement and was arrested.

Slaten apparently had a suspended license and inside his vehicle officers allegedly found marijuana, drug paraphernalia, and a stolen license and credit card.

He is in jail on a $25,000 bond and is due in court next week for a preliminary hearing.