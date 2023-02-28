Illinois SAFE-T Act Heads to State Supreme Court in Mid-March

(Via Alpha Image Library)

(Springfield, IL) The Illinois Supreme Court has set oral arguments on the validity of the so-called SAFE-T act for mid March. The state’s High Court says both sides of the argument will present their cases on March 14th. Proponents of the bill, including Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul say the end of cash bail and other facets of the criminal justice overhaul do not violate the state’s Constitution. Opponents of the law argue that not having a cash bail does violate the constitution, and also makes the state less safe, especially in the light of increasing crime rates. The law was supposed to go into effect back in January, but a Kankakee County Judge ruled against it on a small scale…followed by the Illinois Supreme Court, who put a statewide halt on the plan until its fate is officially decided.

Tim Vander Tuuk, WLIP News (2-28-23)