Illinois Safe-T Act Lawsuits Consolidated by State Supreme Court

(Kankakee, IL) A growing group of filings against an upcoming crime reform law, have been consolidated into one massive lawsuit. The 58 separate suits filed against Illinois’ Safe-T Act were put under one banner by the Illinois Supreme Court, and will be heard in Kankakee County, which is south of Joliet. Kankakee County State’s Attorney Jim Rowe will argue the plaintiff’s case. They claim the law, especially the elimination of cash bail, will allow several criminals to go free, which in turn will lead to more crime. Proponents of the law say no one should need to be rich to get out of jail while their cases are still pending. The law, when it was signed, was widely panned by Sheriff’s groups statewide, and was only supported by two County State’s Attorney’s…Cook County’s Kim Foxx and Lake County’s Eric Rinehart.

Tim Vander Tuuk, WLIP News (11-2-22)