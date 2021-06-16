Illinois Secretary of State Warns of Text Message Scam

Tim Vander Tuuk, WLIP News (6-16-21)

(Springfield, IL) Illinois residents are being warned about a text message scam making its way across the state. Secretary of State Jesse White says the text appears to come from his office, and has a link which asks you to update your contact information, or claims you have an outstanding renewal fee. White says do not click the link, or share any information…as it appears to either lead you to a site that puts malware on your phone, or phishes for information used in identity theft. The Secretary of State says the best idea is to simply delete the text, as his office will never contact you in that manner.