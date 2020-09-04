Illinois Sees Lowest Covid-19 Numbers in a Month

(Chicago, IL) As data problems persist over Illinois’ Coronavirus testing, the state saw a sharp drop in cases.

The state announced 1,360 new cases of the illness on Thursday, and 25 related fatalities. Of those numbers, 70 cases were reported in Lake County, along with one death.

Statewide Covid-linked hospitalizations and ICU numbers increased again, though the Lake/McHenry Region…known as region 9, continues to be within the Phase 4 metrics of the Restore Illinois plan.