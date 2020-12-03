Illinois Sets Dubious Covid-19 Record

(Waukegan, IL) The Illinois Department of Public Health says delayed numbers from the Thanksgiving weekend led to increased Coronavirus related death reports on Wednesday.

IDPH numbers added 565 new confirmed and probable Coronavirus cases in Lake County, with 14 related fatalities. In the Region that includes both Lake and McHenry County, Covid-linked hospitalizations decreased, and ICU use held flat at 76% capacity.

The Region’s positivity bumped up slightly to 12.8%. Statewide, the delayed numbers added just under 98-hundred confirmed and probable Covid-19 cases, with 238 deaths.