Illinois State Police Make Rule Change on Weapons Permits, Final Highland Park Victim Laid to Rest

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) Illinois State Police have implemented an emergency rule to allow authorities broader discretion in the issuing of FOID cards. The change comes in response to the 4th of July mass shooting in Highland Park. It allows police to consider historical instances when determining whether FOID applicants present a “clear and present danger” to themselves or others. State police issued a firearms card to shooting suspect Robert Crimo III back in 2019, after finding no current problems with his record. But twice in the previous eights months police had responded to his home for reports of suicidal and other violent threats. The emergency rule takes effect within 10 days and is in effect for five months while state police seek a permanent change.

A funeral service was held Monday afternoon for the last of seven people killed by a gunman at an Independence Day parade in Highland Park. Family and friends gathered in the area to remember 37-year-old Kevin McCarthy, whose wife Irina, was also killed in the attack. The couple leaves behind their 2-year-old son, Aiden, who is now in the care of relatives. Irina McCarthy’s funeral took place last week.

Associated Press and Tim Vander Tuuk, WLIP News (7-19-22)