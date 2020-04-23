Illinois “Stay at Home” Order Extended Through May

Vander Tuuk 4-24-20

(Chicago, IL) Illinois Governor JB Pritzker has extended his stay at home order until May 30th, but has also added some modifications to that order. Starting May 1st all residents over the age of 2 must wear some sort of face covering in public places where social distancing can’t not be maintained.

Those same face coverings will be required at indoor public places like grocery stores. Under the new modifications, some businesses will be allowed to re-open including dog groomers, garden centers, greenhouses and nurseries…with the same social distancing guidelines as other stores.

Some closed retail stores will be allowed to fulfill online and phone orders through curbside pickup and delivery. State parks will gradually begin to re-open, and fishing, boating and golfing will be allowed with safety restrictions.