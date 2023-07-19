Illinois Supreme Court Ruling Turns Illinois Into Cashless Bail State Come September

(Springfield, IL) The Illinois Supreme Court has sided with Governor JB Pritzker and the Illinois Safe-T ACT, and the state will end cash bail this September. Those in favor of eliminating bail say money should never be a factor in deciding who remains free while awaiting their day in court. Those against the plan argue that allowing alleged criminals to go free without bail, leaves no incentive for them to come back for court hearings, and makes Illinois less safe. Before the Illinois Supreme Court was brought into the matter, only two Illinois State’s Attorney’s backed the plan…those being Cook County’s Kim Foxx and Lake County’s Eric Rinehart.

Tim Vander Tuuk, WLIP News (7-19-23)