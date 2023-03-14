Illinois Supreme Court to Hear Oral Arguments on Cash Bail Provision of SAFE-T Act

(Springfield, IL) The Illinois Supreme Court will hear oral arguments today on the validity of the so-called SAFE-T Act’s cash bail provision. Proponents of the legislation, including Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul, say the end of cash bail and other facets of the criminal justice overhaul do not violate the state’s Constitution. Opponents of the law argue that not having a cash bail does indeed violate the constitution, and also makes the state less safe, especially in the light of increasing crime rates. The law was supposed to go into effect back in January, but a Kankakee County Judge ruled against it on a small scale…followed by the Illinois Supreme Court, who put a statewide halt on the plan until its fate is officially decided.

Tim Vander Tuuk, WLIP News (3-14-23)